Hyderabad

PRSI award for L&TMRH

PRSI award for L&TMRH

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRH) has won the first prize under the category of Social Media for PR and Branding in Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) National Award 2020. The award ceremony was hosted virtually in the presence of the Governor of Uttarakhand Srimati Baby Rani Maurya, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and PRSI president Ajit Pathak last month, a press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2021 12:17:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/prsi-award-for-ltmrh/article34000722.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY