‘Provide special flights for our people stranded in Gulf’

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Sunday appealed to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, to provide special flights to bring back Telangana workers stranded in the West Asian countries of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and others.

In a communication to the Union Minister, a copy of which was released here, the BJP chief mentioned a story which appeared in these columns on Sunday, highlighting the sad plight of the stranded labour forced to live in cramped accommodation with bare minimum facilities in ‘Belhana camp of Ajman Aijurf, Ajman’.

He said many people from his constituency of Karimanagr had gone to the Gulf for work in the last four decades but the coronavirus pandemic rendered many of them jobless, without support. The lockdown in those countries and even here and the ban on international travel from last month had left them stranded.

Mr. Sanjay said he had been receiving several distress calls from stranded labour and from their dependent families here on the pathetic conditions they were living in and also that some of them had tested positive for the virus. The families feared for their safety and security, he said.

The Government should take urgent steps to rush to their rescue, he said in the letter.