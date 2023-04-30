ADVERTISEMENT

Provide relief to rain-hit farmers: Sharmila to BRS leaders

April 30, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y.S. Sharmila hit out at the BRS dispensation in the State accusing it of resorting to extravagant spending without fulfilling its promises on provision of two-bedroom houses to the homeless and succour to farmers grappling with extensive crop losses due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms.

Ms. Sharmila visited the houses of several rain-hit farmers and poor people at Maddulapalli village in Kamepalli mandal on Sunday. Earlier in the day, she suffered mild illness during her visit to a village to meet farmers. However, she resumed her tour a short while later and interacted with villagers at Maddulapalli.

Speaking to the media, she alleged that the BRS regime pushed the State into a ₹4 lakh crore debt trap.

Despite this huge spending, lakhs of homeless people continue to live in huts under pathetic conditions, deprived of the assured 2-BHK houses, she said, alleging that an estimated 30 lakh people in the State are yet to get pucca houses.

“This government has built the new Secretariat complex by spending hundreds of crores. People at the helm should wake up from slumber and desist from extravagant spending,” Ms. Sharmila said, demanding that the public money be spent on the welfare of poor people and to mitigate the sufferings of farmers.

