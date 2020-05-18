Hyderabad

Provide information on COVID status in Nirmal, Suryapet: HC

Asks govt. about mobile testing labs

Telangana High Court on Monday sought to know from the government about the availability of COVID-19 testing laboratories in each district of the State where people can get themselves checked.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, passing the interim direction, asked the government if it had any plans to introduce mobile testing laboratories in the State like in Kerala. Hearing a PIL petition, the bench wanted to know to what extent coronavirus diagnostic tests were conducted in different parts of the State.

Testing data sought

Advocate General B.S. Prasad was asked to file a report on those points.

Referring to the petitioner’s contention that tests were stopped in Suryapet district, the bench asked how many persons were subjected to COVID-19 tests in Suryapet district. It also wanted to know if such tests were stopped in the district after April 22.

In another PIL plea, the bench directed the government to file a report on the status of coronavirus spread in Nirmal district, which was declared as green zone.

It also sought information on the number of people on whom tests were conducted since April 22.

The bench instructed the Nirmal district Collector to ensure physical distancing rule was complied with in all areas of the district. A close watch should be kept on migrant workers in the district, especially those who had come from Maharashtra. It asked the government if all migrants entering the district were being subjected to tests and also being quarantined.

Both PIL petitions were posted to May 26 for next hearing.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:21:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/provide-information-on-covid-status-in-nirmal-suryapet-hc/article31617887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY