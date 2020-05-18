Provide information on COVID status in Nirmal, Suryapet: HC

Telangana High Court on Monday sought to know from the government about the availability of COVID-19 testing laboratories in each district of the State where people can get themselves checked.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, passing the interim direction, asked the government if it had any plans to introduce mobile testing laboratories in the State like in Kerala. Hearing a PIL petition, the bench wanted to know to what extent coronavirus diagnostic tests were conducted in different parts of the State.

Testing data sought

Advocate General B.S. Prasad was asked to file a report on those points.

Referring to the petitioner’s contention that tests were stopped in Suryapet district, the bench asked how many persons were subjected to COVID-19 tests in Suryapet district. It also wanted to know if such tests were stopped in the district after April 22.

In another PIL plea, the bench directed the government to file a report on the status of coronavirus spread in Nirmal district, which was declared as green zone.

It also sought information on the number of people on whom tests were conducted since April 22.

The bench instructed the Nirmal district Collector to ensure physical distancing rule was complied with in all areas of the district. A close watch should be kept on migrant workers in the district, especially those who had come from Maharashtra. It asked the government if all migrants entering the district were being subjected to tests and also being quarantined.

Both PIL petitions were posted to May 26 for next hearing.