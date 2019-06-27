Proud moment for the vet

It was indeed a proud moment for Nehru Zoological Park’s young veterinarian M. Asadullah, whose shot has sent the much-feared feline into tranquilliser-induced slumber.

Mr. Asadullah has been keeping a vigil on the ICRISAT campus practically all nights for the past couple of months, as part of the team trying to capture the elusive panther.

Lady luck smiled on him finally on Wednesday around 1 a.m., when he chanced upon the panther approaching the prey 20 feet away.

“We saw it from behind, and quietly switched off the vehicle headlights, before I took aim,” Dr. Asadullah recalled.

Incidentally, it was his first aim with a tranquilliser rifle at a free-ranging animal, says M. Navin Kumar, who retired as Deputy Director (Veterinary) of the zoo, who led the team.

After his accomplishment, Dr. Asadullah was celebrated and carried on shoulders by the security officers at ICRISAT who had spent sleepless nights on the campus, fearing encounter with the feline.