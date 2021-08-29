‘Protocol breach’ leads to protest in Bhadradri

The row over alleged breach of protocol by the organisers during Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue unveiling ceremony in Kothagudem on Saturday night snowballed into protest by activists of the Bahujana Ikya Vedika in the coal town on Sunday.

Members of the Joint Forum representing various mass organisations of weaker and downtrodden sections took out a rally in Kothagudem on Sunday demanding stern action against those allegedly responsible for “discourteous behaviour” towards Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao at the official function.

The activists staged a demonstration at the Post Office Centre in the district headquarters town on Sunday afternoon.

They raised slogans against the organisers of the official function for allegedly not inviting all Dalit organisations in the coal town to the statue unveiling function.

It may be mentioned that Mr Kantha Rao, who represents the ST-reserved Pinapaka Assembly constituency in the tribal majority district, expressed resentment over the alleged violation of protocol by the organisers of the function held on Saturday night.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar among others attended the function chaired by Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao.

Apparently upset over not finding his picture on the banner put up on the dais at the official function, Mr Kantha Rao rued that he was meted out humiliation at the official function held in connection with the inaugural of the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the champion of downtrodden sections.

He said he would bring the issue of “breach of protocol” to the notice of the Assembly Speaker and the Chief Secretary for appropriate action to prevent recurrence of such incidents.