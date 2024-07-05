Protests over NEET fiasco, NTA; many schools and colleges shut

Traffic on Thursday morning was lighter compared to usual weekdays, with fewer school and college buses visible on the roads. This was a result of educational institutions being closed due to a Bharat Bandh called by students’ organisations across Telangana.

While some educational institutions informed students on Wednesday evening about the bandh, others delayed the communication until early on Thursday morning, causing confusion among parents. However, a few educational institutions operated normally.

The bandh was called by students’ organisations to protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA), citing irregularities in NEET and postponement of NET.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), along with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and other groups, held a rally near the Narayanaguda flyover, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Approximately 24 lakh candidates have taken the NEET, and the current administration is jeopardising their future. We insist on a Supreme Court judge-led inquiry into the paper leak case. The government must also refund fees charged to lakhs of students, the members said.

