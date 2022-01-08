Protests over liquor shops springing up in residential areas

Revenue in 7 years goes up from ₹10,833 cr. to ₹27,888 cr.

There is a squat black building without a signage at the corner of the road about 100 metres from St Ann’s Kindergarten School in Mallapur area.

“It used to be called Shiva Hotel earlier, but a liquor shop is now opening in the same place. There have been protests by college students and residents, so now we don’t know when it will open,” says Pappu Kumar Singh who runs a pan shop in the neighbourhood. There is a bus bay in front of the proposed liquor outlet and the word on the street is that it is going be moved to a different location.

“We learnt about the liquor shop on December 15. We did a silent dharna, and on December 20, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao promised to take action,” says the principal of St Ann’s Degree College. “The liquor shop would be next to the bus bay. Our young students will have to pass by the liquor shop once it opens, they will feel unsafe,” said the principal airing her concern.

A few days before that, residents of two apartment complexes in New Bhoiguda near Gandhi Hospital protested opening of a liquor shop on the ground floor of one complex with 78 apartments. “The liquor shop is right where school buses stop for children to come inside. It is located near the u-turn and becomes crowded,” says Vani Bharati who lives in Jaya Durga Towers.

While the liquor shop may or may not open near Mallapur across the road, the Durga Bhavani Restaurant & Bar is stocked full and tipplers walk in and out of the outlet at all hours of the day. Liquor shops near temples, near kindergarten schools and apartment complexes have led to scattered protests in the city over the past two months.

The government had auctioned new liquor outlets for a two year licence period from November 1. In the process, about 400 more shops were auctioned mostly in Hyderabad. Some of them are located near bus bays, others near busy junctions, and still other are leading to traffic snarls in the city. In the absence of any meaningful zoning norms where the allotment is made in a draw of lots, the spread of liquor outlets into residential areas has become a point of conflict. The application for the retail liquor licence A4 has one column for location and the Excise Department collects GPS details shop photographs of successful applicants’.

The mushrooming of liquor shops has however, helped the State government in a big way. It has seen a 157% leap in excise revenue over the past seven years, from about ₹10,833 crore to ₹27,888 crore.