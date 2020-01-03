Protests over CAA continue in Hyderabad

Protests broke out at different mosques in the city, including Mecca Masjid, soon after Friday prayers.

The incident took place after 1.15 pm when around 200 people who left the mosque began to raise anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) slogans. They then proceeded towards Moghalpura and intensified the protest. Police detained six protesters.

Another protest against CAA and the National Register of Citizens was witnessed at the Nanabagh Masjid in Basheerbagh where congregants carried placards.

But the Shahi Masjid near Public Gardens witnessed an interesting sight. Soon after the Friday sermon, which touched upon issues of NRC, CAA and National Population Register, and the prayers, around 1,000 flags were handed to congregants. Caps ‘rejecting’ NRC and CAA too were given.

Khateeb of Shahi Masjid Maulana Ahsan al Hamoomi said, “Around 1,000 flags were given. In the Friday khutba (sermon), I said this is a case of tiranga versus bhagwa. We have to show we are people of the tricolour. Also, NRC and CAA, are not just anti-Muslim, they are anti-Dalit and anti-Adivasi. Technically, a lot of Dalits do not consider themselves different from Hindus. The two legislations will affect them badly.”

All India Muslim Personal Law Board office-bearer Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani on Friday reiterated the anti-CAA, NRC protests were not communal in nature, but against forces trying to ‘destroy the Constitution’. “Everybody, irrespective of religion, is protesting. This is because they understand this is not a matter of religion, but of constitutional values, such as equality and justice. It is the bad intention of the government that they have done this, when they could have said those who have been persecuted can come to India. Further, granting citizenship has been the discretion of government. So why exclude people?” he said.

Meanwhile, people from different walks of life took to social media to say that they would be at the planned ‘Million March’ against CAA and NRC on Saturday. Several began making banners, posters and stickers. Others began to take up logistical work and launched a Google Form to designate pick-up points. Messages began to circulate on WhatsApp, advising protesters to be wary of anti-social elements and activities and to make the event successful.