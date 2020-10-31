Protests erupt across Hyderabad over flood relief

HYDERABAD

31 October 2020 21:38 IST

KTR assures financial assistance to flood-hit

Scores of protesters took to the streets on Saturday, converged at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation zonal and circle offices and demanded resumption of flood financial assistance, even as several alleged bias in its disbursal.

The State government has been providing cash relief of ₹10,000 per family but this came to a halt on Thursday. As was reported in these columns on Friday, anger was simmering among the public who had alleged that they had not received funds.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Ramarao reacting to the protests assured flood-hit families that financial assistance would reach them. Taking to Twitter, he said, “I assure all those flood affected citizens who are complaining of being left out of flood relief ex gratia, that we will ensure that all affected families shall be covered. Have instructed MA&UD Principal Secretary @arvindkumar_ias to personally monitor and ensure the same.”

Cut to Saturday, tension was palpable at several locations in the city as the protesters gathered in large numbers. Police arrived and kept a close watch on the developments.

Demonstrations were witnessed at Madannapet, Uppal, Pahadishareef, Amberpet, Secunderabad, Musheerabad and Gajularamaram, among several places. Dozens of protesters assembled at the zonal offices of GHMC at Khairatabad and Serilingampally and circle office at Uppal.

A large number of protesters reached Amberpet and demanded the intervention of local legislator Kaleru Venkatesh. A sit-in was held at his office and anti-government slogans were raised.

A demonstrator reportedly threatened to set himself ablaze, but other protesters and police intervened and prevented any untoward incident from happening. The crowd then raised slogans against the government, and demanded that they be given compensation.

Residents of localities in the jurisdiction of Khairtabad Zonal office arrived at its gates in large numbers and demanded that compensation disbursal be resumed. They reportedly alleged selective disbursal of funds.

In Madannapet, traffic came to a grinding halt as protesters spilled onto the roads. Here too, tension was palpable. Police reached the spot and tried to calm the protesters. Witnesses said that the protest began around 12 noon and continued for at least an hour with more and more protesters joining. In Musheerabad, a demonstration was held near the house of local corporator belonging to the TRS.

A protest led by former BJP MLA N.V.V.S. Prabhakar was held at the GHMC Uppal circle office. Mr. Prabhakar demanded a full fledged probe on the disbursal of funds.