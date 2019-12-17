Protests continue at OU, MANUU, UoH

Hundreds of students and people from different walks of life converged on the Osmania University campus on Tuesday to protest against police crackdown on students from Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. The protesters also demonstrated against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and National Register of Citizens.

Students from different organisations, including Dalit Minority Students Association, Students Islamic Organisation and Progressive Democratic Students Union, gathered in front of the Arts College around 5 pm. Students from other education institutions such as English and Foreign Languages University and Tata Institute of Social Sciences joined in.

Protesters staged a march and raised slogans against the Modi government and Home Minister Amit Shah. They marched towards the women’s hostel and back. They also demanded that the Centre withdraw both the CAA and NRC. The campus resonated with cries of “CAA wapas lo, NRC wapas lo”.

Protesters went on mashaal juloos. However, they did not leave the premises of the Arts College.

Later, a student leader claimed that police did not allow them use mike or speaker.

Student leaders like Dudapaka Naresh from the DMSA and dR Talha Fayazuddin from SIO described the legislations as unconstitutional and against the spirit of democracy.

While Mr Naresh said that protests should continue till the CAA is revoked, Dr Fayazuddin pointed said, “we'll not stand in lines, our citizenship is not by paper but by blood!"

Police barricaded both entrances of the varsity and did permit traffic to pass leading to massive traffic jams.

Protests continued in other varsities such as the Maulana Azad National Urdu University and the University of Hyderabad where a mashaal juloos was organised. Later in the day, students of MANUU said that police did not permit some others to join their protest.

Meanwhile, members of the All India Progressive Writers Association, literary critics and academicians, among others, criticised the CAA.

A joint statement released to the media reads, “The Act violated the secular and inclusive vision of the leaders of our freedom movement and founding fathers of our Constitution. It violated its basic structure and granting of citizenship on the basis of religion, particularly excluding Muslims, is divisive, discriminatory and unconstitutional.”