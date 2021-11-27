Protests break out in old city against Waseem Rizvi’s book

Recently, a case was booked against former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board

Protests broke out in parts of the city on Friday against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi over comments he allegedly made against Prophet Muhammad and Muslims in a book he authored.

Scores of men took to the streets in the afternoon and walked from Bada Bazaar to Dabeerpura Darwaza in the old city.

Protesters raised slogans against Rizvi and demanded that he be arrested for what they said are blasphemous remarks he made in his books. Protesters with black flags marched with banners in their hands criticising Rizvi.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Gajarao Bhupal told The Hindu that the protestors did not have permission.

He went on to add that the issue is being looked into and that a case would be booked shortly.

In the recent past, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi led a delegation of legislators from his party, met Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, and requested him to book a case against Rizvi. Within a few hours, a case under relevant section of the Indian Police Code was slapped against the former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman.