Protests against Raghava

Demonstrators demand Venkateshwara Rao’s resignation as Kothagudem MLA

Widespread protests rocked Telangana’s industrial hub of Kothagudem and Paloncha towns on Friday as demonstrators took to streets in response to the bandh called by the JAC of various political parties demanding action against local TRS leader Vanama Raghava for allegedly abetting the suicide of a debt-ridden businessman.

The victim immolated himself with his wife and two daughters in old Paloncha town on Monday.

Taking up cudgels against what they called a “rein of anarchy” allegedly unleashed by Raghava, son of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao, activists of the Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and other Opposition parties besides activists of women’s organisations staged a dharna in Kothagudem.

The demonstrators raised slogans demanding Mr. Venkateshwara Rao’s resignation as Kothagudem MLA to ensure a free and fair investigation into the suicide case.

The bandh was near total as traders downed their shutters voluntarily in the coal town as well as Paloncha.

Police whisked away several demonstrators, including senior leaders of the Congress and the Left parties, to Paloncha police station. They were let off later in the day.

CPI State assistant secretary and former MLA K. Sambasiva Rao and others took part in the demonstration in Kothagudem.

Activists owing allegiance to the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) and a host of other women’s organisations marched on the streets in Kothagudem demanding deterrent action against the ‘tainted politician’, whom they alleged subjected the victim Ramakrishna to mental agony driving him to immolate himself and his wife and two daughters to death.

“Raghava, who is involved in a similar abetment to suicide case last year in Paloncha, should be banished from the constituency and punished severely,” said a woman Congress activist.

The selfie-video recorded by Ramakrishna before taking the extreme step exposed the ‘terror’ unleashed by the tainted politician targeting distressed families and hapless women, she charged, alleging that he was allowed to go scot-free in several other instances of illegal settlement of land/property disputes and atrocities in the past.

The suicide note and the video clip left behind by Ramakrishna revealed his emotional trauma caused by the constant harassment by the accused targeting his wife, alleged a woman activist of NFIW.