Protest over ‘shortage’ of COVID-19 vaccines

Many thronged hospital after a 2-day vaccination drive break

Peeved over the alleged shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, aggrieved people from various villages in Wyra mandal staged a protest in front of the government hospital in Wyra town on Monday. Scores of people aged above 45 years thronged the hospital to get COVID-19 jabs on Monday morning after a two-day break in the vaccination drive due to alleged short supply of vaccines.

After being told to come the next day by the staff at the vaccination centre, the local residents as well as some villagers from distant places staged a protest holding placards in front of the hospital, sources said.

Addressing the demonstration, the CPI (M) district committee member B Rambabu urged the authorities to ensure supply of adequate quantities of vaccines and prompt implementation of the vaccination drive to check spread of COVID-19.

He deplored that the short supply of vaccines was subjecting elderly people, particularly those suffering from underlying medical conditions, to severe inconvenience in getting vaccinated against COVID-19. He demanded that the vaccination drive should be conducted at all health sub-centres on a daily basis to improve access to COVID-19 vaccine in rural areas to effectively combat the pandemic. Meanwhile, sources in the Health Department said that COVID-19 vaccination drive resumed in the government hospital in Wyra and elsewhere in the designated centres, including in PHCs, following replenishment of vaccine stocks on Monday.