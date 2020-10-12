Hyderabad

Protest over RGV movie on Disha

Family members of Disha and women rights activists staged a protest near the Jubilee Hills home of controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma over the release of his upcoming movie, ‘Disha Encounter’ on November 26.

They demanded that the movie not be released as it will hurt their feelings and “send a wrong message to society”. “The trailer itself is very hurtful. Will he come up with such a movie, if someone from his family was raped and murdered,” Disha’s mother said.

Disha, a 27-year-old veterinary doctor from Shamshabad, was gang-raped and murdered by four youths on November 27 last year. Later, the accused burnt her body at Chantanpalli underpass on Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway near Shadnagar.

