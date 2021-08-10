Protest held over discrimination against Dalit Christians

Representatives of various organisations protesting at the Ambedkar Statue on Tank Bund on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

10 August 2021 22:44 IST

Various organisations joined hands on Tuesday at the Ambedkar Statue on Tank Bund to raise their collective voice against what they said is discrimination being meted out to Dalit Christians.

The National Congress of Indian Christians, Catholic Association of Hyderabad, All India United Christians Movement for Equal Rights, and Noorbash Dudekula Muslim Minority Welfare Association reiterated that the Presidential Order of 1950 removes Dalit Christians from the ambit of Scheduled Castes. They demanded that the Centre introduce a bill in the Parliament which gives equal rights to Dailt Christians.

