Hyderabad

Protest held over discrimination against Dalit Christians

Representatives of various organisations protesting at the Ambedkar Statue on Tank Bund on Tuesday.  

Various organisations joined hands on Tuesday at the Ambedkar Statue on Tank Bund to raise their collective voice against what they said is discrimination being meted out to Dalit Christians.

The National Congress of Indian Christians, Catholic Association of Hyderabad, All India United Christians Movement for Equal Rights, and Noorbash Dudekula Muslim Minority Welfare Association reiterated that the Presidential Order of 1950 removes Dalit Christians from the ambit of Scheduled Castes. They demanded that the Centre introduce a bill in the Parliament which gives equal rights to Dailt Christians.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 10:46:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/protest-held-over-discrimination-against-dalit-christians/article35844985.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY