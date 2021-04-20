Protest held for declaring withheld results of ASO posts

Candidates who have taken the competitive exam for Assistant Statistical Officer posts conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) staged a protest in front of the Commission office here on Tuesday demanding announcement of results of the exam as the High Court has vacated stay.

They alleged that the State government has been playing with their lives by not filling the posts for the last three years even after conducting the exam. The protest was held under the aegis of Telangana Unemployed Joint Action Committee led by N. Venkatesh.

Speaking at the protest, president of National Backward Classes Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah said the TSPSC had conducted the written test for 474 ASO posts in September 2018 and declared results in June 2019. After the High Court had issued stay on filling 25 ASO posts, the TSPSC had announced revised selection list in July 2019 by withholding the names of 25 successful candidates in the June list. The High Court had vacated the stay on 25 posts in February this year but by citing various reasons the TSPSC had not been announcing the results of 25 candidates in the withheld list. The candidates had been undergoing psychological trauma for the last three years unable to get appointment besides suffering financial loss.

Mr. Krishnaiah further alleged that notification for Group-I posts was not issued for the last 12 years and for 5 years to Group-II posts. He sought to know how the administration would function properly without filling posts every year.