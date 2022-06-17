Protest by students enters fourth day

June 17, 2022 21:32 IST

The sit-in protest by aggrieved students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Nirmal district in support of their 12-point charter of demands entered the fourth day on Friday as the efforts by the university officials to persuade them to call off the agitation failed to break the impasse till late on Friday evening.

Scores of students of the RGUKT have been agitating on the university campus braving heat and intermittent rain since Tuesday to register their protest against “lack” of basic amenities, “poor quality” of food and shortage of faculty.

Their major demands include provision of better amenities, hygienic food, laptops, renovation of hostel and other buildings, upgradtion of library, and appointment of a full-fledged Vice-Chancellor.

Renewed efforts by the university officials to end the stalemate failed to bear fruit on Friday evening as the agitated students insisted on immediate resolution of their charter of demands.

Sources said that the university officials reportedly arranged a meeting between the newly appointed Director of the RGUKT and the representatives of the students governing council to find an end to the stalemate.

Meanwhile, the police further strengthened the security at the university campus in the wake of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy’s failed attempt to meet the agitated students inside the campus after successfully reaching the university at Basar bypassing the police checkpoints en route Basar earlier in the day.