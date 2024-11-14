ADVERTISEMENT

Protest at Hyderabad Collectorate over attack on officials in Vikarabad

Published - November 14, 2024 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Employees’ JAC Chairman V. Lachi Reddy, along with others, submitting a memorandum to Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty in front of the Hyderabad Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

HYDERABAD

Telangana Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) members staged a protest at the Hyderabad Collectorate on Thursday, against the attack on officials in Vikarabad. They demanded that those responsible for the attack should not be spared.

The members submitted a representation to Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

Vikarabad case: Former BRS MLA names KTR in confession

JAC chairperson V. Lachi Reddy alleged conspiracy behind the attack on government officers, who provide services without any political influence. Measures should be taken to avoid such incidents in future, he said, adding that details of police investigation, which are in public domain, have made employees panic.

The members demanded the government to come up with a special Act to provide enhanced security and protection to public servants.

