Protest at Bapu Ghat for closing it soon

Senior Congress leaders criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for not paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu ghat and also officials for closing it immediately after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan left the place after offering her respects.

Former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao, former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy and other leaders observed a protest dharna in front of Gandhi’s statue at Bapu Ghat. They said the protest was against the government’s decision to wind up all the arrangements and close the museum immediately after the Governor’s visit. They added that common people were denied an opportunity to pay their homage. Generally, Raj Ghat in Delhi is kept open till 5 p.m. on such occasions, they said.

The leaders demanded that the government should take steps to keep Bapu Ghat and all facilities open on Gandhi Jayanti and Martyrs’ Day on January 30 every year. In fact, the government should publicise this to let people know that they can come, pay their homage and see the museum which has Gandhiji’s photographs. Senior TPCC leaders Niranjan, R. Laxman Yadav, and local Congress leaders participated.