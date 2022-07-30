Hyderabad

Protest against RRBs going public

File photo for representation.
The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD July 30, 2022 06:56 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 02:06 IST

Hundreds of regional rural bank employees, officers, and retired and daily wage staff participated in a dharna here on Friday as part of a nationwide protest against the Centre’s proposal allowing RRBs to make an initial public offer (IPO).

The protest was against the proposal since it would result in the privatisation of RRBs, Andhra Pradesh-Telangana States Regional Rural Bank Employees Association General Secretary S. Venkateswar Reddy said in a release.

Other long pending demands were also highlighted, including the call for adequate staffing of RRBs, as per GOI approved policy and following a policy of recruitment/promotion; payment of minimum wages as per ‘equal pay equal work’ to casual/part-time workers besides regularising such staff; and implementation of total bipartite settlements and pension parity, he said.

