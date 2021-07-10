Protest against Minister’s ‘remark’

Members owing allegiance to various women’s organisations staged a road roko on the bypass road here on Saturday in protest against alleged disrespectful comment by Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao against a woman officer during Palle Pragathi meeting held at Uppal village in Kamalapur mandal of Warangal (urban) district on Friday.

Activists of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) and the Progressive Organisation of Women (POW) took part in the protest.

Taking umbrage at the Minister’s alleged comment against the officer at the Gram Sabha held in Uppal village on Friday, the demonstrators demanded that the Minister immediately tender an apology.

They threatened to launch an agitation if he did not apologise.

All India Democratic Women’s Association district president Bandi Padma, secretary Macharla Bharathi, Telangana Mahila Samakhya district president P Kalavathi, and POW district secretary Ch Shiromani participated in the stir.