Protest against higher retirement age

HYDERABAD

07 January 2021 22:18 IST

Stir on the lines of the one for statehood planned, says JAC

The Telangana Unemployed Joint Action Committee has demanded that the State government drop its plans to increase the retirement age of its staff from the existing 58 years to 61 years stating that such a step would force the unemployed youth into frustration further.

A protest was held at Indira Park here on Thursday decrying the recent announcement by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that the government would increase the retirement age of the employees soon, as promised before the last Assembly elections. Several backward classes associations and Communist Party of India (CPI) expressed solidarity with the protest.

Chairman of the Unemployed JAC N. Venkatesh demanded that the government give postings to candidates selected for the posts of Principal of residential schools and colleges, physical education teacher posts through tests conducted by the Public Service Commission. He also demanded filling of 2.5 lakh vacancies in various departments.

Speaking at the protest, National BC Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah said the government plan to increase the retirement age from 58 years to 61 years would sound the death knell of lakhs of qualified unemployed youths waiting for the recruitment process to be taken up by the government. The increase in retirement age would mean there would be no retirements and no new jobs for the next three years.

Stating that there were about 3.5 lakh employees in 63 departments and organisations of the State government, Mr. Krishnaiah said 90% of the employees were not interested in the retirement age increase. Instead, they were more concerned about the pay revision, the contributory pension scheme, pay hike, implementation of interim relief and others.

He suggested that the government instil confidence among employees by addressing their genuine problems and taking up recruitment for filling all vacancies. Increase in the retirement age would lead to further increase in the unemployment in the State since there had been no major recruitment drive for the last seven years, except for in one or two departments, Mr. Krishnaiah said.

“KCR said he would give a job to every household and unemployment allowance to the unemployed youth. But, the fact remains that even one job for every village is not given”, Mr. Krishnaiah said and cautioned the government against the retirement age increase or else they would be forced to take up movement on the lines of the one taken up for statehood to Telangana.