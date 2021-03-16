‘Protection given to eye-witnesses in lawyer couple murder case’

Bench instructs AG to file status report by April 7

Investigators had examined 25 eye-witnesses so far in the lawyer couple murder case. Informing this to Telangana High Court through a second status report, the Ramagundam police probing into the twin murders of Gattu Vaman Rao and P.V. Nagamani, the Ramagundam police stated that protection was provided to eye-witnesses who sought for it.

Some of the eye-witnesses declined to have police protection.

The second status report filed by Additional DCP Administration N. Ashok Kumar was presented before a bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy. Earlier, the bench had suo moto taken up the double murder as a PIL petition and instructed the police department to status report on the investigation into the gory killings from time to time.

Having already perused the first status report during the previous hearing, the bench on Monday examined the second status report in which the police stated that the sickles two of the arrested accused had used were recovered. Probe is on into the role played by fifth accused Lachaiah who was said to have passed on the information on the movements of Vaman Rao and his wife who had come to Manthani court to attend a case on the day of the execution of the double murders.

Lachaiah is presently in judicial remand. Statements under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C.) of the accused Kunta Srinivas, Chiranjeevi and Kumar were recorded. Statements of the remaining accused Bittu Srinivas, Lachaiah, Vasanth Rao and Anil under the same section are yet to be recorded, the status report said.

Role of Vasantha Rao is being verified while Anil was added as co-accused. Efforts are on to trace the mobile phone of Anil as he was accused of arranging mobile phone to the accused. So far 25 eye-witnesses were examined by the police in the case. Test identification parade of two of the accused is complete. Video clippings relating to the double murder were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis. The report is likely to be received in four weeks. Efforts are on to identify the passengers of three buses which happened to pass by when the double murder was committed. Statements of the drivers and conductors of the buses along with five passengers were recorded. Statements of nine by-standers and four persons passing by at that time were also recorded. Advocate General B.S. Prasad informed the bench that sought four weeks of time to file another comprehensive status report on the investigation into the gory killings. He told the court that charge-sheet would be filed in the case soon after receiving forensic report. The bench instructed the AG to file the status report by April 7.

The bench also directed the Registry to tag the writ petition filed by Vaman Rao’s father Gattu Kishan Rao with the PIL plea.