Prostitution racket busted, five held

HYDERABAD

02 April 2019 23:40 IST

Four Uzbek nationals among 7 rescued

The S R Nagar police on Tuesday busted a prostitution racket and arrested five alleged organisers, including a woman. The police rescued seven women, including four Uzbek nationals.

Acting on a tip-off , a police team raided Aditya Hotel near S R Nagar. While five persons were apprehended, two others – identified as Rahul and Surya – are absconding.

In due course of the operation, the police found out that the prostitution racket was functioning from a lodge in Punjagutta. “Based on information Ajay (Kumar) and team raided Park Hotel. Two girls and manager of the lodge were arrested. A raid was conducted at Polo Lodge in Panjagutta. Four Uzbek nationals have been rescued,” S R Nagar inspector of police said.

The rescued women will soon be sent to a rehabilitation centre. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and investigation is on. Police said that efforts are being made to nab the absconding persons