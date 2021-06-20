Prostitution racked busted

Hyderabad

20 June 2021 23:24 IST

With the arrest of five persons, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Rachakonda police busted an inter-State prostitution racket and rescued a woman.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided Manohar Lodge at Vanasthalipuram and rescued the 26-year-old woman from Mumbai.

The arrested were: Jalasuprathu Naga Chandra Sekhar, 26, a medical shop owner and organiser/trafficker from Dilsukhnagar, Baluboyina Guraiah 37, who is into brothel business from Vanasthalipuram, Shilpi Barman, 29, organiser and private employee from Madhapur, Nampally Rameshwar, 40, a lodge owner from LB Nagar, and Gattu Ram Mohan, 48, a customer and a businessman from Choutuppal.

