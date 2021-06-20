Hyderabad

Prostitution racked busted

With the arrest of five persons, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Rachakonda police busted an inter-State prostitution racket and rescued a woman.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided Manohar Lodge at Vanasthalipuram and rescued the 26-year-old woman from Mumbai.

The arrested were: Jalasuprathu Naga Chandra Sekhar, 26, a medical shop owner and organiser/trafficker from Dilsukhnagar, Baluboyina Guraiah 37, who is into brothel business from Vanasthalipuram, Shilpi Barman, 29, organiser and private employee from Madhapur, Nampally Rameshwar, 40, a lodge owner from LB Nagar, and Gattu Ram Mohan, 48, a customer and a businessman from Choutuppal.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2021 11:25:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/prostitution-racked-busted/article34874337.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY