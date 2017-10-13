Proposals for medical colleges to be readied

Health Minister C. Laxma Reddy has directed Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor B. Karunakar Reddy and senior officials to expeditiously prepare the proposals for setting up medical colleges at Suryapet and Nalgonda so that they can be forwarded to the Medical Council of India for its approval.

The Minister conducted a review meeting with senior officials following the instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The Chief Minister during his recent visit to the districts assured that medical colleges would be set up in the two places and wanted the Health Minister to initiate steps to fulfil his assurance.

Mr. Laxma Reddy had directed the officials concerned to prepare reports on the arrangements including the location of these colleges. The proposals should be sent for the approval of the MCI and works should commence on the construction of the colleges at the earliest. The Minister also reviewed the facilities available at the existing medical colleges as well as the progress of works relating to new buildings under different stages of construction, according to an official release.