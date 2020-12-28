Proposal to rename Telugu University

Poet-journalist’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations here

A proposal to rename the Telugu University after Suravaram Pratapa Reddy was made during the poet-journalist-thinker’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad on Monday.

“We will look into the proposal and bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister about renaming the Telugu University after Suravaram Pratapa Reddy to recognise his contribution to the literature of Telangana,” said IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao. The proposal was first floated on the dais by S. Niranjan Reddy, Agriculture Minister, who represents the Wanaparthy Assembly constituency.

“Suravaram Pratapa Reddy’s life was a struggle. But its lesson is such that we still remember his contribution to the society after 125 years of his birth. His is an example of the message that it is not important ‘how long we lived but how we lived’,” said Mr. Rama Rao. “The proposal to name the university after him is one of them. We are still thinking about honouring him in a way that befits him and for future generations to remember him,” he added about the founder of Golconda Patrika.

Earlier, K.V. Ramanachary, Adviser to Telangana Government, spoke about how Suravaram Pratapa Reddy was instrumental in restoring Telangana pride and identity. “Stung by a remark about how there are very few poets in Nizam’s dominion, Suravaram discovered 354 poets in the region. He bought out the Golconda Kavulu Sanchika to prove the richness of literature in the region,” informed Mr. Ramanachary at a large gathering which included family members of Suravaram Pratapa Reddy.