Proposal for five new lifts on SRSP-FFC submitted

HYDERABAD

17 October 2020 23:35 IST

A proposal (report) on the five lift schemes being planned on Sriramsagar Flood Flow Canal (FFC) was submitted to the State government on Saturday after discussing it in detail at a meeting held here.

Vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar, Vemulawada legislator Chennamaneni Ramesh, Engineer-in-Chief (Projects-Karimnagar) G. Anil Kumar and others participated in the meeting. The report was submitted to ENC (Irrigation) C. Muralidhar later in the day.

Explaining the proposal with the help of a PPP, Mr. Anil Kumar said it would have five lift schemes in Vemulawada, Korutla, Jagitial and Choppadandi constituencies along with pump houses by drawing water from the SRSP-FFC.

Water would be first lifted from FFC to Suramma (Rudrangi) minor irrigation tank. From Suramma tank, it is proposed to irrigate about 70,000 acres ayacut in several villages under the right and left canals from it. Besides, pump houses are planned at several locations, including at Lakkakula Cheruvu and Kotha Cheruvu.

Water in Suramma tank could also be used for stabilising the 60,000 acres of existing ayacut and could be given to Chandurthi and Mothkuraopet tanks to assure irrigation under them, the ENC explained.

Mr. Vinod said the new proposals would also seek to provide irrigation and drinking water facility to drought-prone Kathlapur and Medipally mandals from where people migrate to Gulf countries in search of better livelihoods. He complimented the engineers of the irrigation department for conducting field surveys for the last two months to enable preparation of the report.