Property tax to be paid by March 31: GHMC

HYDERABAD

11 March 2020 08:19 IST

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has, through a statement on Tuesday, alerted that March 31 is the deadline for payment of property tax for the year 2019-20.

The payees may choose from various payment options, including Mee-Seva, Citizen Service Centre, and online payment, besides tax collectors who collect tax from door to door.

For the target of ₹1,800 crore this year, the civic body could collect ₹1,292 crore so far, the note said.

