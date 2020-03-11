Property tax to be paid by March 31: GHMC

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has, through a statement on Tuesday, alerted that March 31 is the deadline for payment of property tax for the year 2019-20.
The payees may choose from various payment options, including Mee-Seva, Citizen Service Centre, and online payment, besides tax collectors who collect tax from door to door.
For the target of ₹1,800 crore this year, the civic body could collect ₹1,292 crore so far, the note said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.