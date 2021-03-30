Property tax payment deadline March 31

HYDERABAD

30 March 2021 21:09 IST

GHMC’s Citizen Service Centres will function till 12 a.m. for the next two days, so that property tax payers may clear their dues.

Through a press statement on Tuesday, GHMC has informed that the date for half yearly payment of property tax for the current year ends on March 31, Wednesday. Starting from January 1, two per cent penalty will be levied on the property tax arrears, it said. Apart from citizen service centres, the tax may be paid through Mee-Seva centres, and online portals too.

The current financial year’s targeted property tax collection is ₹1,900 crore, of which ₹1,559.35 crore has been collected from 11,90,616 assessments, till 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Jubilee Hills circle topped in collections with more than ₹165 crore followed by Serilingampally at ₹157 crore. Khairatbad stood third by paying close to ₹142 crore. The three circles put together contributed almost 30 per cent to the GHMC’s kitty.

