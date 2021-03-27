Property tax payment can be done tomorrow

HYDERABAD

27 March 2021 01:07 IST

GHMC has urged the property tax assessees in the city to pay the tax through citizen service centres, Mee Seva Centres, My GHMC app or through online facilities, in view of the consecutive holidays lined up before March 31.

The GHMC citizen service centres will remain open on Sunday too in order to enable payment of property tax, a statement informed on Friday. So far, the corporation could garner a total of ₹1,503 crore by way of property tax against a target of ₹1,900 crore, it said.

