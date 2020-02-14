Property Tax Parishkaram from tomorrow

GHMC will conduct tax adalats in the name of ‘Property Tax Parishkaram’ at its circle offices every Sunday, starting from February 16 to March 29.

The sessions will review various petitions, court cases, and other issues from the citizens, to find out-of-the court settlements for them.

The hearings will be held from 9.30 a.m. up to 1 p.m. on February 16, 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, a press release said.

Owners with issues and cases pertaining to payment of property tax may attend the sessions, it said.