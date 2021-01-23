Property Tax Parishkaram every Sunday

HYDERABAD

23 January 2021

Programme to be held between January 24 and March 28

GHMC is conducting ‘Property Tax Parishkaram’, a weekly programme for resolution of various disputes with regard to assessment of property tax, on all Sundays between January 24 and March 28.

The programme will be conducted at all circle offices between 9.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on 10 Sundays, namely January 24, 31, February 7, 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, a press statement from GHMC informed.

In the present financial year, only ₹1,247.27 crore property tax has been collected against a target of ₹1,900 crore.

In view of this, the corporation has taken a decision to enhance revenue without increasing property tax.

Towards this direction, efforts are being made to bring more properties into the purview of assessment, to address disputes pertaining to the assessment and other such actions, the note said.

The weekly dispute resolution programme will have zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners and other officials who will address the assessees’ issues.

Also, special counters will be opened at every circle office to receive complaints pertaining to property tax disputes.

More importance will be given for revision petitions, the statement said.