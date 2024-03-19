GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Property tax collections way behind target in Hyderabad

Serilingampally zone is leading with 77% targeted collection

March 19, 2024 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi
Serilingampally zone is leading with 77% targeted collection, followed by Kukatpally at 74%. LB Nagar trails behind all zones, with only about 65% of the target realised.

Serilingampally zone is leading with 77% targeted collection, followed by Kukatpally at 74%. LB Nagar trails behind all zones, with only about 65% of the target realised. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

With less than a fortnight left to go for this financial year to end, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is way behind its target collection of property tax for the year 2023-24.

Only about 70% of the targeted collection of ₹2,100 crore has been realised so far, which amounted to ₹1488 crore as on March 17. Of this, a record ₹765 crore was collected through the Early Bird Scheme, within the first one month of the financial year.

Serilingampally zone is leading with 77% targeted collection, followed by Kukatpally at 74%. LB Nagar trails behind all zones, with only about 65% of the target realised.

This is no good news for the corporation which is caught between a rock and a hard place when it comes to generating enough revenue to meet its commitments.

Thanks to the one-time settlement scheme announced at the end of February, collections have gradually picked up, officials say. The OTS scheme allows the defaulters of property tax to pay all the dues at once, and avail themselves of a 90% interest waiver on the accumulated dues.

Thanks to the scheme, in the first 17 days of March, the collection has been about ₹76 crore. Yet, it is a small portion of the targeted collection for the month, at ₹685 crore. Last year too, the property tax collection, at ₹1,682 crore, fell short of the targeted ₹2,000 crore.

With the schedule announced for the parliamentary elections, target realisation seems difficult this year too.

Officials attribute the lower collection to the Assembly elections which were held last year, and the election related duties assigned to the field-level staff.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.