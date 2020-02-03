Property show gets good response

Over 55,000 estimated prospective customers are said to have visited the three-day Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India’s (CREDAI) Hyderabad Property Show, which concluded at Hitex, Madhapur, on Sunday.

“This has been the best CREDAI property show. We are extremely happy with the response and the kind of inquiries. It has helped many prospective buyers in exploring all the good projects by prominent developers in the city under one roof. We hope customers purchase the property of their choice before prices increase,” said Hyderabad president P. Rama Krishna Rao.

The show displayed over 15,000 projects, including integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, green buildings, financial institutions and suppliers.

Panel discussions were held on a wide range of topics during the show — “The outlook on the real estate sector in Hyderabad, management of traffic in a growing city, impact of IT and other industries on the growth of city and developing the culture and heritage of Hyderabad to promote tourism in the city”, among others.

“We also had fruitful deliberations with bureaucrats, industry experts and domain specialists, during the show. We are hopeful that the city is likely to witness a significant demand for housing in the coming few years,” said general secretary V. Rajasekhar Reddy.

The valedictory function was attended by CREDAI office-bearers and prominent members, where awards were given to the best stalls under various categories.