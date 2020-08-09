Hyderabad

Property offender murdered

Property offender hacked to death

A property offender was hacked to death at Chaderghat over an old enmity on Saturday night. Police said that Sajid, a resident of Chaderghat, who was earlier involved in several property offences, was sitting near the railway tracks with his friends when a group of unidentified persons approached them. Both the groups picked up an argument, following which Sajid was attacked with surgical blades. He was soon rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

