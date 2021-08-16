Property acquisition set in motion for nala development works

HYDERABAD

16 August 2021 20:57 IST

Officials trying to negotiate with property owners

Property acquisition proposals costing over ₹80 crore have been prepared by the Nala Development wing of the GHMC, towards development and diversion of certain storm water drains in the city with an aim to prevent flooding in future.

These proposals are not the exhaustive list and pertain to only 17 works from nine circles of the GHMC.

A total of 260 properties with a combined extent of 23,127 square yards have been listed for acquisition through the legal route, for the Strategic Nala Development Programme.

SNDP was announced by Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao soon after the devastating floods in the city during October last year. Orders were issued establishing a separate wing under GHMC for execution of the programme.

The works proposed by the wing include widening of the Balkapur Nala at two locations in First Lancer, Ahmed Nagar, in the Khairatabad Circle, which would require acquisition of 67 properties with an extent of over 2,200 square yards.

Major portion of the acquisition, extending up to 164 properties covering an area of over 8,600 square yards, will be from Charminar circle.

Other works include widening of nala between Madinaguda Lake and Gangaram Lake in Madinaguda, from Patel Cheruvu to Gangaram Lake at Deepthisri Nagar, remodelling of storm water drain between Fox Sagar Lake to Vennelagadda Cheruvu and from Petbasheerabad to Vennelagadda Cheruvu, widening of nala between Nacharam Pedda Cheruvu and Nalla Cheruvu, Uppal, widening of Jhirra Nala between Sarwar Nagar and Ganga Bowli, from Sunny Garden to Shivaji Nagar, from Safari Park of the Nehru Zoological Park to Kishanbagh road, among various others.

Efforts are being made by the local GHMC officials to acquire properties through negotiations wherever possible under GHMC Act, and only in cases where the property owners are reluctant, the civic body is pushing forth for forcible acquisition through the Land Acquisition Act officials informed.

Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) are being promoted in lieu of monetary compensation wherever the officials find scope for negotiating for amicable acquisition.

Settlers on the government lands too are being paid compensation at prevailing market rates, if they have stayed there longer than 10 years, the official said. However, the 100 % solatium and 12 % interest as per the Act, will not be applicable to them. If the encroachments are shorter than 10 years in duration, they will be summarily removed, officials informed.