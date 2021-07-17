‘Properties of VII Nizam belong to all his 34 children, not just Prince’

HYDERABAD

17 July 2021 20:26 IST

One of the grandsons questions claims of sole ownership

The dispute over the properties of Seventh Nizam, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, refuses to die down or settled as some members of the clan are keeping it alive for not getting their share.

Najaf Ali Khan, one of the grandsons of Nizam VII, said as per the Treaty of Annexation with the Government of India dated January 25, 1950, the Seventh Nizam and his family were given certain rights and privileges along with recognition as Ruler of Hyderabad.

“My grandfather late Mir Osman Ali Khan, Nizam VII, recognised all his 34 children and made provisions for all during his life time. He also set up several Trusts for them and their families with a nominee of the Government of India as a Trustee,” Mr. Najaf Ali Khan said.

Advertising

Advertising

After the passing away of the Seventh Nizam on February 24, 1967, Mir Barkat Ali Khan alias Prince Mukkarram Jah was recognised as successor to his grandfather by the Government of India. “However, the private properties of the Seventh Nizam are to be divided among all his legal heirs as per the Islamic Shariat Law and as such his 34 children are entitled to inherit the Matruka,” Mr. Najaf Ali Khan said on Friday.

As soon as the succession certificate was given to Prince Mukkarram Jah, it was challenged by his aunt Shahzadi Pasha in 1967 itself and the matter went to the court. On January 29, 1968, the certificate was quashed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the Ahmedunnisa (Alias Shahzadi Pasha) versus Union of India case, he mentioned.

In 1971, Parliament had passed 26th Amendment Act to the Constitution to abolish the right of the privy purses, titles and rights of princely states. As a result, Prince Mukkarram Jah ceased to be recognised as Ruler of Hyderabad and became ordinary citizen, Mr. Najaf Ali Khan explained. He argued: “The succession certificate issued on February 27, 1967, had become null and void and is no more valid forever with the 26th amendment to the Constitution”.

As the Seventh Nizam had immense love and affection for his grandson Prince Mukkarram Jah, he purchased the property called Chiran Fort Palace for him as he had done for other family members with one property or another. Mr. Najaf Ali Khan observed that “Prince Mukkarram Jah claiming himself as the sole owner of all properties of the Seventh Nizam is incorrect and misleading”.

Several other legal heirs of the Seventh Nizam, including himself, had already made a representation to the Chief Minister of Telangana as also the Chief Secretary requesting them to order a high-level inquiry in the matter, he stated.