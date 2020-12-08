Hyderabad

Promotions/transfers in forest department

The State government has issued orders promoting seven IFS officers to the rank of Conservator of Forests on Tuesday.

Accordingly, DFO, Warangal (Urban & Jangaon) G. Ramalingam, DFO, Rajanna Sircilla & Karimnagar S.J.Asha, Additional Director, Office of the Director, Telangana State Forest Academy S.Ramesh, DFO, Ranga Reddy, D.Bheema,, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park N.Kshitija, and Special Commissioner, Office of the Commissioner, Rural Development, B.Saidulu have been promoted as Conservators of Forests duly upgrading their respective posts equivalent to the rank.

DFO, Adilabad B. Prabhakar has been transferred upon promotion as CF and his services are placed at the disposal of the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department for appointment as Director (Urban Forestry), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, the order mentioned.

