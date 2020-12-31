Promoted, but still in the same post

Many top police officers continuing in same rank months after getting promoted

Since its inception six years ago, Telangana State is witnessing a unique situation with top police officers continuing in the same post even months after getting promoted. Interestingly, some of them have been continuing in the same post for unusually long periods.

A couple of unit heads had completed more than four years of service, and still continue to hold the same post. In Hyderabad police alone, some police officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police are in the same post even after getting promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General.

Three districts in northern Telangana have no regular SPs. Two of these districts are witnessing movement of Maoists. Heads of adjacent units were given charge of these districts. Meanwhile, the issue of promotions for different batches of inspectors as Deputy Superintendents of Police has been kept pending for past several years.

Especially, the promotions of SIs (who are presently inspectors and eligible for DSP promotion) of 1995 and 1996 remain unresolved. Some of the 1995 batch SIs (presently inspectors) from Hyderabad were promoted as DSPs and posted in districts. Those in districts still working as inspectors have to work as subordinates under their own batchmates!

This issue of promotions of SIs of different batches arose due to various factors like recruitment of SIs in different zones when Telangana was part of undivided state of Andhra Pradesh. Interestingly, even after formation of separate Telangana, the problem is continuing and becoming more complex. The policy of accelerated promotions, SIs working in zones having lesser posts getting faster promotions and other factors created rifts relating promotions.

In Warangal zone, one batch of SIs could not become inspectors even after putting in 15 years of service while their batchmates became senior inspectors in Hyderabad zone. The 1995 batch SIs took the matter to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stating that indecision by the higher-ups stalled their prospects of becoming DSPs. Meanwhile, the SIs of 1996 batch too have started presenting petitions to consider their case for promotion as DSPs.