Hyderabad

‘Promote superfine paddy varieties on 35 lakh acres’

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy addressing a meeting on paddy cultivation with department officials on Saturday.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy addressing a meeting on paddy cultivation with department officials on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Agriculture Minister holds meeting on preparedness ahead of kharif season

The State government has initiated steps to encourage cultivation of superfine varieties of paddy on about 35 lakh acres during the coming Vaanakalam (kharif) agricultural season by asking officials concerned to position the required seed varieties in advance.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy held a meeting with agriculture officials, including Secretary B. Janardhan Reddy and Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, here on Saturday on the preparedness for pushing cultivation of the superfine paddy varieties. As suggested by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the focus should be on encouraging farmers to take up varieties which have demand in market rather than the ones which are not consumed much.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy said of the 40 lakh acres covered under paddy during the last Vaanakalam season, the superfine varieties were cultivated on 23 lakh acres. It should be increased to about 35 lakh acres as the total extent of paddy was expected to go beyond 40 lakh acres this year, he noted.

He sought a report from the officials on the superfine paddy seed varieties available within the State. He also instructed the agricultural university authorities to extend necessary advisories to the farming community from time to time for the cultivation of superfine varieties.

Chairman of Telangana State Seed Development Corporation K. Koteshwar Rao and Managing Director K. Keshavulu were among those who attended the meeting.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 11:04:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/promote-superfine-paddy-varieties-on-35-lakh-acres/article31546632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY