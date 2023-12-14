ADVERTISEMENT

Promising cricketer from Telangana’s Pothugal village finds a place in India U-19 team

December 14, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Aravelly Avanish Rao, a promising cricketer from Pothugal village in Mustabad mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district, found a place in India under-19 men’s squad for the upcoming tri-series in South Africa and ICC Men’s under-19 World Cup, 2024.

Mr. Avanish from the Hyderabad Cricket Association has been selected as wicketkeeper-batsman of the 15-member under-19 team for the two upcoming tournaments, according to sources.

A host of cricket associations and various sports bodies in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district congratulated Mr. Avanish for securing a place in India U-19 squad.

