Prolonged symptoms raise alarm as seasonal diseases surge in Hyderabad

Keerthi, a 38-year-old IT professional from Hyderabad, experienced a high-grade fever in mid-September, raising concerns about dengue or chikungunya. After visiting a diagnostic centre and testing negative for both, he was relieved. However, while the fever subsided in two days, joint pains persisted for two weeks. “The body aches were severe and took much longer to go away,” he shared, echoing the experiences of many others in the city.

August and September have been particularly difficult months for Hyderabad residents, as seasonal diseases reach their peak. According to Dr. P. Saketa Reddy, a general physician based in Hyderabad, the symptoms of these illnesses are more severe and long-lasting this year. “People are taking over a month to recover from body pains. It’s an unusual trend we haven’t seen in previous years,” she noted.

Dr. Saketa added that the current outbreak is affecting people across all age groups. In addition to joint pain, many are experiencing persistent dry cough. She warned of the increasing transmission of viral fevers, while also highlighting that mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya continue to be a significant threat. “Dengue and chikungunya are spread by mosquitoes, not droplets, so people need to remain vigilant and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites,” she advised.

India has seen a significant rise in vector-borne diseases in 2024. According to Dr. Hari Gopinath, Consultant Paediatrician at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children in Kompally, the country reported approximately 1.2 million cases of malaria this year, a 15% increase from the previous year. Hyderabad alone registered around 30,000 dengue cases, marking a 20% rise, while chikungunya cases stood at 15,000.

“These statistics point to a concerning trend worsened by urbanisation, climate change, and poor sanitation. The monsoon season in Hyderabad has increased the mosquito population, further escalating the risk of disease transmission,” Dr. Gopinath explained.

For vulnerable groups, particularly pregnant women, the consequences of these diseases can be severe. Dr. Archana Dinesh Bidla, Consultant Gynaecologist at Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar, highlighted that symptoms such as a drop in platelet count and joint pain can lead to critical complications, including breathlessness and shock, often requiring ICU admissions. “Pregnant women must be cautious, as taking pain relievers without medical advice can worsen their condition,” she warned, urging them to seek medical attention if symptoms persist.

Adding to the complexity, Dr. Saketa pointed out that COVID-19 testing has significantly declined, despite the similarity in symptoms between COVID and other seasonal illnesses. “People should avoid self-medicating and seek medical advice. Increasing COVID testing can help identify cases and remind people of preventive measures like mask-wearing, handwashing and sanitising, which many have now overlooked,” she said.