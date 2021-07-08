Prolonged dry spell hits farmers hard

SIDDAPUR

08 July 2021 19:02 IST

They were forced to reinvest on seed and labour

Rosaiah is a tenant farmer of this village in Sadasivapet of Sangareddy district. He has taken about 40 acres on lease and sown cotton seed. For each acre of land, he has been paying a lease between ₹12,000 and ₹14,000 per acre.

During last week, Roasaiah bought cotton seed again and hired labour to sow them. He lost about ₹ 1.2 lakh as reinvestment for labour and seed.

The case of Ch. Ravinder, another farmer from the same village, a landlord himself, was not much different. He is trying to sow the seed where the germination was not there.

Advertising

Advertising

“I am a tenant farmer and have leased this land. These are the seeds that dried up at root level. Not only that, some seeds are substandard quality and that can be seen with naked eye,” said Rosaiah, he said stating that farmers have to trust traders and some times low quality seed will reach farmers.

Ravinder said that several farmers had faced similar conditions in their area though he was not sure about in how many acres the farmer lost the seed. He admits that this situation was limited to some farmers stating that they had seen clouds passing from a few kilometres away from their fields.

“Though there was prolonged dry spell, very good rainfall was received in the month of June. As much as 80 per cent area received good rainfall in time. In the case of cotton if the germination is good and seed sprouts well, there will be no problem,” said District Agriculture Officer B. Narasimha Rao.