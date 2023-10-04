Project Ujaagar’s first cohort to graduate on Oct. 5 

October 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The first cohort of Project Ujaagar, a financial and digital inclusion programme of WE Hub to formalise and improve financial literacy for minority women-led businesses in the State, is set to graduate on October 5.

Participants from the first cohort met Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday. “Super proud to recognise these remarkable women, the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Through the digital inclusion programme by WE Hub and with the support of the Minority Welfare Department’s economic scheme, these successful women will receive seed funding to shape our economy’s future,” he said.

A total of 49 have completed the course and will receive certificates on Thursday. Five women received financial support of ₹1 lakh provided by the Minority Welfare Department from Mr. Rao on Wednesday, the Minister’s office said in a release. More than 120 women from the minority community will be attending the programme in Hyderabad.

“Businesses led by women often lack proper registration, financial literacy, accounting skills and tools to enhance their operations. Our partnership project, Ujaagar, with SAFA Society and WE Hub, aims to tackle these challenges faced by women-led businesses in Telangana. By offering this programme, we aspire to create a robust community of founders who can learn from each other and grow together,” WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula said.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of the first cohort and will soon be starting the second one,” she said.

