Progress of Telangana should uplift underprivileged and downtrodden: Governor

June 02, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The progress achieved in Telangana should not be limited to the privileged few, but rather it should uplift the underprivileged and downtrodden, said Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan while speaking at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

The governor highlighted the importance of extending development to the remote areas across the State, beyond the boundaries of Hyderabad, and emphasised that the benefit of Telangana’s development should reach all sections of society.

As part of the celebrations, the Governor honoured 30 veterans who participated in the 1969 Telangana Agitation movement. ‘Jai Telangana’ is not merely a slogan but a symbol of self-respect and pride for the people of Telangana. The people of Telangana are renowned for their affection, love and hospitality. Additionally, on the occasion of her birthday, the Governor cut a cake and distributed it to the veterans. Hundreds of people attending the event extended their wishes to the Governor.

The governor later presented a demand draft for ₹1 crore to the Indian Red Cross Blood Bank Nagarkurnool. The donation was made by T. Ramachandra Reddy. She presented another demand draft for ₹20 lakh to Indian Red Cross Blood Bank Rangareddy from the Governor’s Discretionary Fund.

Further, 14 stalls were set up at the Raj Bhavan for exhibition where products from Telangana having the Geographical Indication (GI) tag were kept for the benefit of visitors.